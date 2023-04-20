UrduPoint.com

Victory Day Military Parade Canceled In Crimean City Of Sevastopol - Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2023

Victory Day Military Parade Canceled in Crimean City of Sevastopol - Governor

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Sevastopol, the largest city in Crimea, will not stage a Victory Day military parade on May 9 at the decision of the Russian Defense Ministry, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Thursday.

"The defense ministry has decided not to hold a parade in the city of Sevastopol, so all preparation plans for this event will be revised," Razvozhayev said at a government meeting.

At the same time, Sevastopol will still hold other celebratory events on Victory Day commemorating the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.

Last week, Crimea canceled all mass events related to Victory Day, including military parades and Immortal Regiment marches, for security reasons, Crimean head Sergey Aksyonov said, adding later that the decision applied only to the republic, not the city of Sevastopol. A number of Russian cities also decided not to hold military parades in 2023, citing security concerns.

