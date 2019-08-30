Victory in 1922 battle milestone for Turkish nation

Turkish victory on Aug. 30 in the 1922 Battle of Dumlupinar was a clear message to the world that Turkish presence in Anatolia, which started with the Battle of Manzikert in 1071, will continue forever, according to a security analyst

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Turkish victory on Aug. 30 in the 1922 Battle of Dumlupinar was a clear message to the world that Turkish presence in Anatolia, which started with the Battle of Manzikert in 1071, will continue forever, according to a security analyst.

"It was a war of Turkish nation who was tried to be removed from its historical geography and whose historical mission against imperialism was tried to be ended," Mehmet Seyfettin Erol, head of the Center for International Strategy and Security Studies think-tank, told Anadolu Agency.

"With this war, the Turkish nation has strengthened its presence in the mainly Anatolia-based Turkish geography and gave to the whole world the following message: Our presence in Anatolia which started with the Battle of Manzikert in 1071 will continue forever," he added.

Turkish domination in Anatolia began with the Battle of Manzikert in Aug. 26, 1071, which saw Seljuk Turks led by Sultan Alparslan defeat a Byzantine army.

Erol said the Aug. 30 victory in what he described as "the last castle of Turkish Islamic geography" became a model and a motivation for all nations warring against imperialism.

The victory was a message from Turkish people that the Turkish Republic and National Pact, also known as Misak-i Milli -- which refers to the set of six decisions taken by the late Ottoman Parliament and later used as Turkish borderline -- would be permanent.

"So, the August 30 victory is a significant milestone in carrying out the National Pact targets, which also guarantee the presence of Turkish Republic," Erol said.

"When we look at the recent developments, particularly in Iraq, Syria and the middle East-based developments, we see that the same war has still been going on and the determination of Turkish Republic to carry out its historical mission about its National Pact is continuing," Erol said, placing Aug. 30 as the most important turning point in fulfilling the National Pact decisions.