Victory Parade Held Not for Trump, but for Veterans, Descendants of Winners - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking about whether the visit of US President Donald Trump to Moscow for the Victory Parade was possible, said the parade was held not for Trump, but for veterans and descendants of winners.

"With all due respect, the parade is not held for Donald Trump. The parade is held for us, for Russians - for our veterans, for the descendants of these veterans, for the descendants of the generation of winners," Peskov said in an interview with RTVI.