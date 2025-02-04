Open Menu

'Victory Spears 2025' Exercise Continues At Air Warfare Center

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2025

'Victory Spears 2025' exercise continues at Air Warfare Center

Dhahran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The "Victory Spears 2025" military exercise continued at the Air Warfare Center, with the participation of branches of the Saudi Armed Forces, the Ministry of National Guard, the Presidency of State Security (PSS), and forces from 15 friendly nations.

The exercise aimed to enhance coordination and combat readiness among participating forces.

The exercise commander, Brigadier General Pilot Mohammed bin Ali Al-Amri, confirmed that the maneuvers are proceeding as planned, including specialized academic lectures and studies, and the implementation of various combat missions targeting aircrews, technicians, and support personnel to enhance readiness and combat capability.

Moreover, the exercise aimed to strengthen military partnerships, facilitate the exchange of expertise among participating nations, and enhance combat readiness and operational coordination at all levels.

