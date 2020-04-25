Video Conference of Normandy Four Foreign Ministers Planned for Next Week - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday that a video conference of Normandy Four foreign ministers was scheduled for the next week.

"We, in fact, did plan to hold a video conference of the foreign ministers of the Normandy format the next week. When the leaders of the four countries [Russia, France, Germany, Ukraine] gathered in Paris last December, they agreed that foreign policy advisers and foreign ministers would look after and monitor the implementation of the agreements that were reached in Paris. One of these agreements was fulfilled on a rather modest scale an exchange of prisoners took place," Lavrov said in a televised interview.

Lavrov said that he expected that the talks would be important but would not yield significant results.

The top Russian diplomat went on to say that Moscow would not engage in coordinating the next Normandy Four summit until the agreements reached at the previous meeting were not implemented.

"We will never agree on a new summit until all the agreements that were reached in Paris were fairly, fully and conscientiously implemented, and there is no other way to implement them except for acting correctly within the Contact Group and reaching agreements with Donetsk and Luhansk [self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's Donbas region].

We will help together with the OSCE, " Lavrov noted.

At the same time, the Russian foreign minister added that Ukraine was sabotaging the fulfillment of the political part of the Normandy Four agreements, as Kiev refused to discuss a special status of the Donbas region.

"We are witnessing complete sabotage in the political part of the agreements reached in Paris, where President Volodymyr Zelenskyy committed to finally achieving the inclusion of the Steinmeier formula in Ukrainian legislation and, secondly, to discussing all legal aspects of ensuring the special political status of Donbas. The Ukrainian side does not want to talk about these topics," Lavrov said.

The Normandy Four format was established in 2014 with the participation of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine to mediate the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

In early December, the Normandy Four participants adopted a joint communique that outlined the next steps in the peace process, including an "all for all" exchange of conflict-related detainees, a ceasefire and the coordination of new areas for the disengagement of forces.