Video Conference On Donbas Prisoner Exchange To Be Held On December 23 - Kiev

11 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 02:10 PM

Video Conference on Donbas Prisoner Exchange to Be Held on December 23 - Kiev

The Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas will hold a video conference on December 23 to discuss the prisoner exchange between Donbas and Kiev, the press secretary of Leonid Kuchma, Kiev's representative at the talks, said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas will hold a video conference on December 23 to discuss the prisoner exchange between Donbas and Kiev, the press secretary of Leonid Kuchma, Kiev's representative at the talks, said on Friday.

The representative of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in the group suggested on Thursday that the video conference should be held on December 23, after the parties had failed to agree on the swap at their recent meeting in Minsk.

"To continue work on setting free people held in ORDLO [certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions], a video conference of the Trilateral Contact Group is planned for Monday, December 23," Darka Olifer wrote on Facebook.

