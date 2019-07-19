UrduPoint.com
Video Footage Released Of Oil Tanker Being Seized By IRGC In Persian Gulf

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 12:12 PM

Video Footage Released of Oil Tanker Being Seized by IRGC in Persian Gulf

Video footage of the Iranian Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) detaining a foreign vessel over attempted smuggling of fuel in the Strait of Hormuz has been released by local media on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Video footage of the Iranian Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) detaining a foreign vessel over attempted smuggling of fuel in the Strait of Hormuz has been released by local media on Thursday.

On Thursday, the IRGC reported seizing a foreign oil tanker with illegal cargo in the Persian Gulf, not providing any further details on where the vessel or its crew were from. The Iranian YJC news agency then reported, citing a source, that the ship had sailed under a UK flag.

The IRGC's video with footage of the detention was released by the local Press TV news agency.

It shows two boats trying to block way to a larger vessel which has the words Riah and PANAMA written on it.

On Sunday, the Riah oil tanker reportedly stopped transmitting its location, albeit not signaling distress. Shortly after, several media reported, citing a source in the US Defense ministry, that the United States suspected Iran of seizing Riah, which was affiliated to a UAE port and remained in Iran's territorial waters near the IRGC base upon detention.

The Al Arabiya news agency later confirmed that the vessel was neither owned, nor rented by the United Arab Emirates.

