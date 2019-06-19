Video Game Developer Tishchenko to Be Deported to Russia on June 19 - US Court

(@imziishan)

Russian video game developer Oleg Tishchenko, indicted on charges of purchasing US military aircraft documentation, has been sentenced for 12 months in prison with credit for time served and will be deported to Russia on June 19, a court filing said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Russian video game developer Oleg Tishchenko, indicted on charges of purchasing US military aircraft documentation, has been sentenced for 12 months in prison with credit for time served and will be deported to Russia on June 19, a court filing said on Wednesday.

"Sentence [is] 12 months and 1 day with credit for time served. Defendant shall be released into the custody of Homeland Security agents today, June 19, and they will transport Defendant to the Salt Lake International Airport for self-deportation to Russia," the court filing said.