Video Materials JIT Is Guided by in Its Conclusions Falsified - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 10:20 PM
Examinations conducted by Russian experts proved that the video materials the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) relies on in the MH17 crash case were falsified, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday
"Relevant Russian agencies carried out a tremendous amount of unprecedented work: from declassifying data on Russian military equipment and conducting a complex experiment by the Almaz-Antey concern to handing over Primary radar data and documentation proving the Ukrainian identity of the missile that shot down the Malaysian Boeing, as well as high-precision examinations proving that the video materials the JIT relies on in its conclusions were falsified," it said.