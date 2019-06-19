UrduPoint.com
Video Materials JIT Is Guided By In Its Conclusions Falsified - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 10:20 PM

Examinations conducted by Russian experts proved that the video materials the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) relies on in the MH17 crash case were falsified, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Examinations conducted by Russian experts proved that the video materials the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) relies on in the MH17 crash case were falsified, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

"Relevant Russian agencies carried out a tremendous amount of unprecedented work: from declassifying data on Russian military equipment and conducting a complex experiment by the Almaz-Antey concern to handing over Primary radar data and documentation proving the Ukrainian identity of the missile that shot down the Malaysian Boeing, as well as high-precision examinations proving that the video materials the JIT relies on in its conclusions were falsified," it said.

