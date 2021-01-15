Video of Gory White House Displayed on Trump Hotel in Washington - Artist

Russian-born artist Andrei Molodkin told Sputnik on Thursday that his video of the White House being gradually filled with Americans' blood was projected onto a wall of the Trump Hotel in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Russian-born artist Andrei Molodkin told Sputnik on Thursday that his video of the White House being gradually filled with Americans' blood was projected onto a wall of the Trump Hotel in Washington, DC.

The performance held on Wednesday amid heavy security used an acrylic model of the White House and some 0.9 gallons of real blood donated by 26 people. The performance took place a week after a riot at the US Capitol by a group of Trump supporters and coincided with the impeachment of the president.

"The White House always sheds rivers of blood, but for some reason it is called 'white,' which implies being clean," Molodkin said, adding that the work conveys his attitude toward Trump and US politics in general.

Another gory installation - the words "Blood" and "Now" - was projected early on Thursday on the Abraham Lincoln Memorial.

Molodkin said he is not afraid of possible accusations of desecrating historical landmarks.

"It looks great as art... On the contrary, it brings it back to life. Lincoln cannot exist without blood, he needs a little," Molodkin said.

The Russian-born artist lives in France and is known for politically-charged works and for using uncommon materials such as blood and oil.