Video of whipping women in India goes viral

Women are frequently subjected to rape and violence in India and are deprived of freedom and basic rights

New Dehli: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-9th Oct, 2019) A video showing women being whipped somewhere in India went viral on social media, alarming the human rights activists to play their role for protection of women rights.

According to media reports, a man said that whipping women is their religious belief which is performed in connection with “Wajaya Dasami Day”. “We call it Achappan Majma,” said the man while justifying cruelty upon women.



He said they believe that if the women receive whippings on Wajaya Dasami Day the bad evils would stay away from them. He said this belief was a century old belief which was being enforced for the well-being of the women.

A girl who was had the same belief said that she was brought here by her parents.

“If I will bear whipping here all bad evils will go away,” said the girl, adding that “I’ll remain healthy and active,”. She said she came there purely for whipping and initially she used to fear from bearing whippings but now she was confident.

When asked that how much pain she endured after bearing whippings, she replied that a very slight pain she would bear.

It may be mentioned here that women are subjected to torture and violence and also raped in various parts of the country. The incidents of rape with the women are frequent. The Indian army also attack women in Occupied Kashmir and is involved in raping and disgracing the women there.