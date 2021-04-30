Video showing police officers dancing to spread awareness on COVID-19 goes viral

(@fidahassanain)

The Women police officer in Kerala State are seen dancing on a Tamil song, with lyrics to urge people to follow COVID-19 protocols to contain spread of Coronavirus in the country.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2021) In a bid to spread awareness about the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the Kerala police has shared an interesting video about the rules and guidelines to follow to contain spread of Coronavirus.

The police officres are seen dancing on a popular Tamil song “Enjoy Engaami”.

Taking to Twitter, State Police Media Centre Kerala has shared the short clip of women police officers dancing on the song. The clip has gone viral on social media.

It wrote: “Let's fight the epidemic together. Kerala Police is always with you,”.

The lyrics of the song on which they are seen dacing have carried special message for the public to follow COVID-19 SOPs.

The video message has urged the public to fully adhere to the Coronavirus SOPs to contain its spread in the country.

The death toll due to Coronavirus has surprassed 200,000 now in India.