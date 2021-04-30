UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Video Showing Police Officers Dancing To Spread Awareness On COVID-19 Goes Viral

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 01:30 PM

Video showing police officers dancing to spread awareness on COVID-19 goes viral

The Women police officer in Kerala State are seen dancing on a Tamil song, with lyrics to urge people to follow COVID-19 protocols to contain spread of Coronavirus in the country.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2021) In a bid to spread awareness about the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the Kerala police has shared an interesting video about the rules and guidelines to follow to contain spread of Coronavirus.

The police officres are seen dancing on a popular Tamil song “Enjoy Engaami”.

Taking to Twitter, State Police Media Centre Kerala has shared the short clip of women police officers dancing on the song. The clip has gone viral on social media.

It wrote: “Let's fight the epidemic together. Kerala Police is always with you,”.

The lyrics of the song on which they are seen dacing have carried special message for the public to follow COVID-19 SOPs.

The video message has urged the public to fully adhere to the Coronavirus SOPs to contain its spread in the country.

The death toll due to Coronavirus has surprassed 200,000 now in India.

Related Topics

India Police Social Media Twitter Women Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM to pay a day-long visit to Gilgit-Baltistan

40 minutes ago

Global coronavirus cases top 150M: Johns Hopkins

34 minutes ago

Chinese envoy calls on Air Chief

34 minutes ago

DC Tank for timely completion of developmental sch ..

34 minutes ago

Over 253 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered a ..

36 minutes ago

Firefight Resumed on Kyrgyz-Tajik Border - Reports

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.