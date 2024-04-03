Open Menu

Video Shows California Police Shooting Teen They Were Supposed To Rescue

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Newly released video shows US police shooting dead a kidnapped teenage girl they had been tasked with rescuing, in a chaotic incident on a busy California highway.

Savannah Graziano, 15, was gunned down as one deputy called her away from her gun-toting father, who had killed her mother a day earlier and abducted his daughter.

The episode unfolded in September 2022 when officers in San Bernardino County, east of Los Angeles, began chasing the vehicle Anthony Graziano was driving with Savannah in the passenger seat.

Footage filmed by a California Highway Patrol helicopter and released on Friday shows the pickup truck racing along at upwards of 110 miles (175 kilometers) an hour, with multiple shots fired at officers from inside Graziano's vehicle.

The chase ended after Graziano went the wrong way up a freeway entrance ramp and came to a halt on scrubland, surrounded by police vehicles.

Footage released Friday shows Savannah getting out of the car and walking towards an officer, who can be heard on another recording calling her over.

Radio traffic apparently from the helicopter warns officers that Savannah is there.

"The girl's out. The girl's out. Alright, girl's out, guys. The female... is out. She's out on the passenger side," a male voice says.

The footage shows Savannah crouching on the ground for several seconds before getting up and walking towards a group of police officers.

An apparent gunshot is heard on the video and Savannah is then blurred out as the voice on the radio says "Oh no."

Audio captured by a microphone worn by an officer on the ground records him calling Savannah over.

More Stories From World