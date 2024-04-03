Video Shows California Police Shooting Teen They Were Supposed To Rescue
Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Newly released video shows US police shooting dead a kidnapped teenage girl they had been tasked with rescuing, in a chaotic incident on a busy California highway.
Savannah Graziano, 15, was gunned down as one deputy called her away from her gun-toting father, who had killed her mother a day earlier and abducted his daughter.
The episode unfolded in September 2022 when officers in San Bernardino County, east of Los Angeles, began chasing the vehicle Anthony Graziano was driving with Savannah in the passenger seat.
Footage filmed by a California Highway Patrol helicopter and released on Friday shows the pickup truck racing along at upwards of 110 miles (175 kilometers) an hour, with multiple shots fired at officers from inside Graziano's vehicle.
The chase ended after Graziano went the wrong way up a freeway entrance ramp and came to a halt on scrubland, surrounded by police vehicles.
Footage released Friday shows Savannah getting out of the car and walking towards an officer, who can be heard on another recording calling her over.
Radio traffic apparently from the helicopter warns officers that Savannah is there.
"The girl's out. The girl's out. Alright, girl's out, guys. The female... is out. She's out on the passenger side," a male voice says.
The footage shows Savannah crouching on the ground for several seconds before getting up and walking towards a group of police officers.
An apparent gunshot is heard on the video and Savannah is then blurred out as the voice on the radio says "Oh no."
Audio captured by a microphone worn by an officer on the ground records him calling Savannah over.
Recent Stories
PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses
SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa
Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters
Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
More Stories From World
-
'Like a mountain collapsed': Taiwan reels from biggest quake in 25 years8 minutes ago
-
Bodies of foreign aid workers killed in Israeli strike to be repatriated29 minutes ago
-
Strike on Gaza aid group putting Poland-Israel ties 'to the test': Tusk38 minutes ago
-
Ghost in the machine: Deepfake tools warp India election48 minutes ago
-
Nine dead, hundreds injured in most powerful Taiwan quake in 25 years49 minutes ago
-
Seven dead, hundreds injured in most powerful Taiwan quake in 25 years59 minutes ago
-
Day of mourning in Finland after school shooting death1 hour ago
-
Top Thai court accepts case seeking to dissolve reformist party1 hour ago
-
Enercap holdings reaffirms commitment to sustainable growth in energy storage tech1 hour ago
-
Singapore hosts exhibition on homeland security technologies1 hour ago
-
Spain coach expects Cup final between Athletic and Mallorca to be even2 hours ago
-
Emperor Qinshihuang's museum launches online ticket platform for overseas tourists2 hours ago