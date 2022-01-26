UrduPoint.com

Video Shows Trump Declaring Himself '47th President' While Playing Golf

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2022 | 08:18 PM

Video Shows Trump Declaring Himself '47th President' While Playing Golf

A video has emerged on social media in which former US President Donald Trump declares himself as the country's 47th president during a round of golf, hinting at a presidential run in 2024

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) A video has emerged on social media in which former US President Donald Trump declares himself as the country's 47th president during a round of golf, hinting at a presidential run in 2024.

The footage shows Trump and several other people on a golf course, with one of them saying "first on tee (a small peg for golf balls), 45th president of the United States," to which Trump replied "45th and 47th.

"

At the moment, it is unknown who recorded the video or when it was taken.

Trump lost to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election and refused to concede, claiming voter fraud in several key states. He later lost his access to social media due to the January 6 riots by his supporters.

Related Topics

Election Riots Social Media Trump United States January 2020

Recent Stories

Court expresses concern over IG's statement regard ..

Court expresses concern over IG's statement regarding Noor Mukadam murder case

43 seconds ago
 'Every indication' Putin plans force by mid-Februa ..

'Every indication' Putin plans force by mid-February: US

44 seconds ago
 PTI govt endeavouring to resolve business communit ..

PTI govt endeavouring to resolve business community issues: Governor

46 seconds ago
 'Police Gardi' on MQM peaceful protest in Sindh co ..

'Police Gardi' on MQM peaceful protest in Sindh condemnable: Farrukh

48 seconds ago
 DC Kohlu Qurban directs for timely completion of c ..

DC Kohlu Qurban directs for timely completion of constant uplift schemes

4 minutes ago
 365mln children face learning loss due to schools ..

365mln children face learning loss due to schools closure: Report

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>