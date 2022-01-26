Video Shows Trump Declaring Himself '47th President' While Playing Golf

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) A video has emerged on social media in which former US President Donald Trump declares himself as the country's 47th president during a round of golf, hinting at a presidential run in 2024.

The footage shows Trump and several other people on a golf course, with one of them saying "first on tee (a small peg for golf balls), 45th president of the United States," to which Trump replied "45th and 47th.

At the moment, it is unknown who recorded the video or when it was taken.

Trump lost to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election and refused to concede, claiming voter fraud in several key states. He later lost his access to social media due to the January 6 riots by his supporters.