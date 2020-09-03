(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of New York is calling for an investigation into the death of a Black man while in police custody in March after a disturbing video of the incident was released by the Rochester Police Department, the rights group said in a statement.

"Daniel Prude needed mental health assistance. Instead he was handcuffed in near-freezing temperatures and killed by Rochester police," the ACLU said via Twitter on Wednesday. "The officers that killed Daniel Prude were never disciplined and remain on active duty.

The Rochester DA [District Attorney] must open an investigation into what happened that night."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Rochester Police Department released a disturbing video of body camera footage showing police officers apprehend Prude who was running naked through the streets at night.

Media reported, according to Prude's family, that he died of asphyxiation on March 30 after several police officers pulled a hood over him and pinned him to the ground for two minutes.