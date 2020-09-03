UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Video Surfaces Of Black Man's Death In Police Custody In New York State, ACLU Wants Probe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 05:00 AM

Video Surfaces of Black Man's Death in Police Custody in New York State, ACLU Wants Probe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of New York is calling for an investigation into the death of a Black man while in police custody in March after a disturbing video of the incident was released by the Rochester Police Department, the rights group said in a statement.

"Daniel Prude needed mental health assistance. Instead he was handcuffed in near-freezing temperatures and killed by Rochester police," the ACLU said via Twitter on Wednesday. "The officers that killed Daniel Prude were never disciplined and remain on active duty.

The Rochester DA [District Attorney] must open an investigation into what happened that night."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Rochester Police Department released a disturbing video of body camera footage showing police officers apprehend Prude who was running naked through the streets at night.

Media reported, according to Prude's family, that he died of asphyxiation on March 30 after several police officers pulled a hood over him and pinned him to the ground for two minutes.

Related Topics

Police Twitter Died Man Rochester New York March Family

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Colombian President discuss enh ..

5 hours ago

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

6 hours ago

UAE caused 'maximum suffering' for Qataris, UN cou ..

5 hours ago

US slaps sanctions on war crimes court prosecutor

5 hours ago

German Justice Ministry, Doctors Seem Barred From ..

5 hours ago

UKs COVID-19 Death Tolls Rises by 10 to 41,514 - H ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.