Videoconference of CICA Foreign Ministers to Take Place on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) A virtual meeting of the foreign ministers of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) member states will be held on September 24.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the meeting will touch upon prospects for practical cooperation with an emphasis on consolidating efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to join the videoconference.

The CICA is a intergovernmental forum with 27 members, aimed at promoting security and stability in Asia.