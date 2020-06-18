UrduPoint.com
Videoconference Of Foreign Ministers Of Russia, India, China Planned For June 23 - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 12:26 AM

A videconference of foreign ministers of Russia, India and China is scheduled for June 23, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) A videconference of foreign ministers of Russia, India and China is scheduled for June 23, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, sources in the Indian Ministry of External Affairs told Sputnik that the videoconference was postponed.

"There is one event that is being planned, prepared. On June 23, a RIC (Russia, India, China) meeting of foreign ministers, as part of Russian chairmanship, is expected," Zakharova told a briefing.

