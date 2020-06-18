Videoconference of Foreign Ministers of Russia, India, China Planned for June 23 - Moscow

A videconference of foreign ministers of Russia, India and China is scheduled for June 23, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Wednesday

Earlier in the day, sources in the Indian Ministry of External Affairs told Sputnik that the videoconference was postponed.

"There is one event that is being planned, prepared. On June 23, a RIC (Russia, India, China) meeting of foreign ministers, as part of Russian chairmanship, is expected," Zakharova told a briefing.