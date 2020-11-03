Vienna Attack Footage Rules Out Version of Accomplice So Far - Interior Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The analysis of eyewitnesses' footage of the Vienna terrorist attack does not yet indicate the presence of a second culprit, but this is not the final conclusion, Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said.

According to him, eyewitnesses of the events provided the police with 1 terabyte of data, 20,000 videos. At the moment, experts from the Federal criminal police department are studying them.

"By now, more than 50 percent of the material has been viewed, but the assessment has not yet been completed. However, the videos analyzed so far do not indicate the presence of a second culprit.

But since the analysis has not yet been completed, we cannot conclusively state how many criminals are responsible for attack," Nehammer said.

Nehammer dismissed criticism of police action during the Vienna attack.

"Not even a day has passed since the terrorist attack. I think I would be a bad interior minister if I was pointing a finger at someone. First of all, it's about fast security, secondly, quick work and third very important point to understand exactly what to do," Nehammer said when asked whether it was possible to say that the police had failed.