Vienna Attack Shows Need to Continue Dealing With Terrorism - Israeli Defense Minister

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Israeli Defense Minister and Alternative Prime Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday said that the deadly attack in the Austrian capital of Vienna has illustrated the need to continue actively combating acts of terrorism and boost international cooperation in this direction.

A group of unknown gunmen opened fire late on Monday in several locations in the Austrian capital, with one of the targets being a synagogue in the center of Vienna. At least four people were killed and over a dozen others were injured as a result of the attack.

"The terror attack in Vienna is further evidence of the need to continue resolutely and decisively fighting terrorism, wherever it raises its head, while furthering effective international cooperation and information exchange [on the matter]," Gantz wrote on Twitter.

The minister has also voiced his country's support to the Austrian people and the Jewish community of Vienna.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi also joined other top Israeli officials in offering their condolences for the tragic incident in Vienna.

"Israel utterly condemns last night's murderous terror attack in Vienna. I send my deepest condolences to the families of those who were murdered, and wish a full recovery to all those wounded. #WeStandWithVienna," Ashkenazi wrote on Twitter.

Ashkenazi said that Israel stands alongside Austria's people and government, adding that the friendship between the two countries "is as strong as ever."

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has already described what happened as a terrorist attack. According to the law enforcement authorities, one of the attackers was neutralized and at least one is still at large. The killed gunman is said to have been a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia).