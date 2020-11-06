Vienna Attacker Contacted Individuals From Germany, Received Them in Austria - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Four individuals living in Germany, whose apartments have been searched in connection with the Vienna attacks, contacted the assailant online, and two of them visited him in Austria, according to Germany's N24 channel.

Earlier on Friday, Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office reported that raids were conducted in the apartments and offices of four people suspected of having links to the Vienna attacker. The individuals are, however, not suspected of being involved in the attack, the agency said.

A series of gun attacks rocked the Austrian capital on Monday evening, leaving four people killed and 22 others injured. One attacker was shot dead by the police. The assailant is said to have been a supporter of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).