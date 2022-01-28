Vienna-based Negotiations on JCPOA to Resume Next Week - EU

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will resume in Vienna next week, European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Friday.

"The 8th round of negotiations in Vienna in the framework of the JCPOA will take a break. Participants will go back to capitals for consultations with their respective governments. The talks will reconvene next week," the EEAS said in a statement.