Vienna-Based OPEC Expresses Solidarity With Home City After Deadly Attack

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which is headquartered in Vienna, on Tuesday expressed its solidarity with the Austrian capital after a deadly attack.

Four people were killed and 18 injured after shooting was opened in several locations on Monday.

One attacker was shot dead by the police, but at least one more is believed to be at large.

"OPEC stands in solidarity, hand-in-hand, with our host city, Vienna, which we have called home for 55 years, and the Austrian people," the OPEC said in a press release.

The OPEC secretariat said it had been "shocked and saddened" by the news of the attack.

More Stories From World

