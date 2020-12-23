UrduPoint.com
Vienna-Based UN Agencies Are Interested In Russian Vaccines Against COVID-19 - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 04:58 PM

Russia's ambassador to Austria, Dmitry Lyubinsky, told Sputnik on Wednesday that United Nations agencies based in Vienna, as well as Austrian businesses, were showing great interest in Russian vaccines against coronavirus

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Russia's ambassador to Austria, Dmitry Lyubinsky, told Sputnik on Wednesday that United Nations agencies based in Vienna, as well as Austrian businesses, were showing great interest in Russian vaccines against coronavirus.

"I can also note the high interest in Russian vaccines that representatives of Austrian business circles, including medical industry, are showing. We know that international Vienna-based agencies of the UN are also following the topic," Lyubinsky said.

Moscow expects to maintain efficient cooperation with Austrian partners in the fight against COVID-19, the ambassador added.

