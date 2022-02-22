Vienna Calls for Maintaining Dialogue With Russia Amid Mounting Tensions Around Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The policy of peace and security can only operate in Europe together with Russia, and not against it, it is necessary to preserve dialogue, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Tuesday.

"I think it is clear that the policy of peace and security can only function in Europe together with Russia, and not against it. But during conflicts, you always need a distance to assess the situation, to listen to what concerns there are, on the one hand, and the need on the other hand," Nehammer told reporters, noting that " it is necessary to seek dialogue."