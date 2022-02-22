UrduPoint.com

Vienna Calls For Maintaining Dialogue With Russia Amid Mounting Tensions Around Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Vienna Calls for Maintaining Dialogue With Russia Amid Mounting Tensions Around Ukraine

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The policy of peace and security can only operate in Europe together with Russia, and not against it, it is necessary to preserve dialogue,  Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Tuesday.

"I think it is clear that the policy of peace and security can only function in Europe together with Russia, and not against it. But during conflicts, you always need a distance to assess the situation, to listen to what concerns there are, on the one hand, and the need on the other hand," Nehammer told reporters, noting that " it is necessary to seek dialogue."

Related Topics

Russia Europe

Recent Stories

Shan Rukh Khanâ€™s son Aryan Khan to try his luck ..

Shan Rukh Khanâ€™s son Aryan Khan to try his luck as writer for web series

1 minute ago
 Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Fe ..

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Feb 24

38 minutes ago
 Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

38 minutes ago
 Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding ..

Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding from classified unicorn EMPG

49 minutes ago
 TECNO brings thrilling journeys with Discover Paki ..

TECNO brings thrilling journeys with Discover Pakistanâ€™s Madventure

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition ..

Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition will face defeat

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>