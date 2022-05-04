Vienna Compromises Own Credibility as Mediator by Siding With NATO on Ukraine - FPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) By imposing anti-Russian sanctions and siding with NATO in the crisis around Ukraine, Vienna has seriously compromised its neutral status that made it a credible mediator in key international disputes in the past, Roman Haider, an EU lawmaker of the Freedom Party of Austria (FPO), told Sputnik.

"The government is not neutral, they are absolutely on the side of NATO and the United States. They failed totally in this situation. Austria has been a country and a place for peace talks and mediation. We allowed the peace negotiation between Russia and Ukraine to be held in Turkey. That is a slap in the face of Austrian diplomacy," Haider said.

The principle of "permanent neutrality" has been in the Austrian constitution since 1955. To this day, Austria is not a member of NATO, a status it shares with only five other EU members.

Some European nations with a history of military non-engagement, however, announced that amid the crisis in Ukraine they started examining whether the time had come to change the stance. Finland and Sweden are considering joining NATO.

According to the politician, from time to time Austria was also examining in the past whether the time has come to abandon their long-held neutrality, but every time the idea was met with fierce political and public opposition.

"More than 70 percent of the Austrians are in favor of staying neutral. The Conservative People's party (OVP) for the last 20 years were trying to explore an idea of joining NATO but the polls were always showing that 70 percent of the population are prone to merits of neutrality and joining NATO was not an option for the Austrians. The same happened a few weeks ago: they launched the survey again and failed once again. It has become common sense and mutual feeling that Austria is a neutral country," Haider explained.

Amid the geopolitical and economic volatility of the recent months, the FPO has criticized the Austrian government's action on Ukraine. In April, the party called for a "five-point plan" to "restore" Austrian neutrality, including ditching EU sanctions against Russia.

According to the lawmaker, the plan proposes the use of mediation tools instead of sanctions, calls on the government to stop politicizing the economy and demands for a ban on the transit of soldiers and military equipment to Ukraine through Austria. The proposal also highlights the need to take urgent steps towards building a strong Austrian army and to end the country's dependence on the EU institutions.