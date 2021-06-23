Vienna Considers 'Vaccination Parties' for Young Austrians - Health Department

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Vienna authorities are weighing entertainment events for young people where they could get a coronavirus shot, the Austrian capital's health department said on Wednesday.

Dubbed a "vaccination party," it is yet unclear whether it will be a one-time festival or a series of events, the health authority noted.

Starting June 23, Vienna residents aged between 18 and 30 can sign up to receive Johnson & Johnson shots, which will also be available at the vaccination party.

The event is planned for the next month. No further details have been disclosed by the department.