Vienna Considers 'Vaccination Parties' For Young Austrians - Health Department

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Vienna Considers 'Vaccination Parties' for Young Austrians - Health Department

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Vienna authorities are weighing entertainment events for young people where they could get a coronavirus shot, the Austrian capital's health department said on Wednesday.

Dubbed a "vaccination party," it is yet unclear whether it will be a one-time festival or a series of events, the health authority noted.

Starting June 23, Vienna residents aged between 18 and 30 can sign up to receive Johnson & Johnson shots, which will also be available at the vaccination party.

The event is planned for the next month. No further details have been disclosed by the department.

