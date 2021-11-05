VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) The European Union and Austria insisted on the formation of an inclusive government and respect for human rights in Afghanistan but the situation is developing in a different manner, Austria's recently appointed foreign minister, Michael Linhart, said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"Since the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) came to power, the European Union and Austria have insisted, among other things, on the formation of an inclusive government, on full and unhindered humanitarian access and on respect for human rights, especially for the rights of women and girls. The EU and Austria will assess the Taliban by these criteria and by their actions.

Unfortunately, we state now that the situation is developing in a different direction," Linhart said.

The international community has significantly increased humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, as it prioritizes supporting the people in need, the diplomat added.

"Austria provides the largest emergency package of 20 million Euros ($23 million) and is working here with partners, including the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross. The crisis in Afghanistan can escalate into a larger 'fire'. I visited Qatar just last week and discussed developments in Afghanistan with the prime minister and the foreign minister," Linhart noted.