Vienna Document Consultations Requested By Kiev In OSCE To Be Held Tuesday- Polish Mission

Published February 14, 2022

Vienna Document Consultations Requested by Kiev in OSCE to Be Held Tuesday- Polish Mission

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will hold the consultations on the 2011 Vienna Document on confidence and security building measures requested by Kiev on February 15, Poland, the current OSCE chair, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will hold the consultations on the 2011 Vienna Document on confidence and security building measures requested by Kiev on February 15, Poland, the current OSCE chair, said on Monday.

"Ukraine requested the Polish� @OSCE Chairmanship to hold a meeting with Russia and other interested states with regard to unusual military activities. The meeting will be convened on Tuesday in accordance with Vienna Document," the Polish mission wrote on Twitter.

