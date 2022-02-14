- Home
- Vienna Document Consultations Requested by Kiev in OSCE to Be Held Tuesday- Polish Mission
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published February 14, 2022 | 05:11 PM
The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will hold the consultations on the 2011 Vienna Document on confidence and security building measures requested by Kiev on February 15, Poland, the current OSCE chair, said on Monday
"Ukraine requested the Polish� @OSCE Chairmanship to hold a meeting with Russia and other interested states with regard to unusual military activities. The meeting will be convened on Tuesday in accordance with Vienna Document," the Polish mission wrote on Twitter.