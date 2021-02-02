UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vienna Funeral Services 'forgot' Body For Two Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 10:57 PM

Vienna funeral services 'forgot' body for two months

For two months, Vienna's funeral services "forgot" to pick up the body of an elderly man who had died in his apartment, a city official told AFP Tuesday

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :For two months, Vienna's funeral services "forgot" to pick up the body of an elderly man who had died in his apartment, a city official told AFP Tuesday.

The 66-year-old man had been living alone and had been ill for a long time, and was found dead in his flat on November 11 by a neighbour who had been helping him.

The neighbour told Austrian broadcaster ORF that she notified the police about his death as she was unaware of any friends or family.

She assumed afterwards that he had been given a proper funeral -- but suffered a shock when, on January 27, she accompanied a notary to help look for his will and found the body was still in the same spot.

"This is an unfortunate combination of circumstances and a communication problem" between the team certifying the death of the Viennese and the funeral services, said Nikolaus Salzer, director of the city's sanitation centre.

Salzer said he had launched an internal investigation into what he called an unprecedented case.

Contacted by AFP, the municipal funeral directors said they were yet to set a date for the funeral. "We are still trying to find out if there are any family members who would like to organise it", spokesperson Florian Keusch said.

If no relatives can be found, the funeral will be organised by the city.

Related Topics

Dead Police Died Vienna Man Same January November Family

Recent Stories

ERC achieved key milestones over past 38 years: Ha ..

43 minutes ago

Zartaj appreciates PM for introducing austerity, d ..

56 seconds ago

Van Dijk return this season would be a 'miracle', ..

58 seconds ago

Cool, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

59 seconds ago

Impact of coronavirus on cancer care has been 'pro ..

1 minute ago

'Role of youth vital in exposing Indian brutalitie ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.