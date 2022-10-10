Vienna Hardly Has Right to Urge Russia to Stop Strikes on Ukraine - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Vienna hardly has the right to call for an end to strikes on Ukraine, as it did not accuse Kiev of attacks on Russia's infrastructure, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

"No, we do not agree (with Austria's statements).

Austria, if we understand correctly, did not accuse Ukraine of attacking the critical infrastructure of Russia. No. Therefore, it is unlikely to have the right to such statements," Peskov told reporters.