Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 01:58 PM

Vienna Has Not Yet Sought St. Petersburg's Help in Finding Premise for Consulate- Ministry

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry's representative in St. Petersburg, Vladimir Zapevalov, told Sputnik that the city had not yet received any requests from Austria for assistance in finding premises for its future consulate general.

In early January, the Russian government said it had authorized Austria to open a consulate general in St. Petersburg and would recommend that the city's government "allot offices and living premises under lease or sale conditions to Austria, ... and to take care of other organizational questions pertaining to the accommodation of said consulate general."

"There are many different aspects related to finding premises and the question of final approval.

The approval was granted earlier this year by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs but as of today, we do not even have a request to assist in finding a building for the consulate. The honorary consul is still working and he has not made any statements," Zapevalov said.

The diplomat's estimate is that the Austrian consulate general will open this year.

Austria already has an honorary consulate in St.Petersburg, in addition to its embassy and consulate in Moscow and honorary consulates in the cities of Yekaterinburg, Nizhny Novgorod and Novosibirsk.

