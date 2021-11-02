Vienna-Hosted Nuclear Talks Should Be Based on Mutual Interests - Top Iranian Diplomat

The Vienna-hosted negotiations to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) should be based on mutual benefit, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) The Vienna-hosted negotiations to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) should be based on mutual benefit, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Tuesday.

The top Iranian diplomat slammed Washington for controversial policy, noting that while the White House calls for talks with Tehran and expresses readiness to return to the JCPOA, it simultaneously imposes new sanctions on Iranian individuals and entities.

"The purpose of negotiations is not talking for the sake of talking, but to achieve tangible results on the basis of respect for mutual interests. The P4+1 should be ready for negotiations based on mutual interests & rights," Amirabdollahian tweeted.

The minister added that Tehran was closely examining US President Joe Biden's "behavior."

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said last week that the Vienna talks would resume by the end of November. Washington, in turn, said that it considered it possible to quickly reach a deal to revive the 2015 agreement.

At the same time, on October 29, the US Department of the Treasury imposed a fresh round of sanctions on four individuals and two entities allegedly involved in promoting Iran's unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) program.