MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Austria is interested in facilitating travel with Russia, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Wednesday, adding that the Sputnik V vaccine's approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) would help the situation.

"Regarding vaccinations and approval from the European Medicines Agency, the discussion is not over yet ...We are very interested in facilitating travel between Russia and Austria ... it would certainly help us a lot if the European Medicines Agency would greenlight Sputnik," Schallenberg said during a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The Russian minister, in response, said that any EU country can follow Hungary's example and approve the Sputnik V vaccine without a EMA permission.

"Any EU country can do the same as Hungary, without waiting for an official decision by the European Medicines Agency," Lavrov said.

Since early March, Sputnik V has been undergoing an EMA review. Hungary and Slovakia approved the vaccine without waiting for EMA authorization.