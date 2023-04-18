UrduPoint.com

Vienna Issues 2 More Visas To Russian Delegation After Start Of UN Meeting - Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Vienna Issues 2 More Visas to Russian Delegation After Start of UN Meeting - Diplomat

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Austria has eventually issued two additional visas to the Russian delegation after the start of a UN special committee session, Ernest Chernukhin, the deputy head of the Russian mission to Vienna, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

From April 11-21, Russia is taking part in the meeting of the fifth session of the UN Ad Hoc Committee on developing a convention to counter the use of information and communications technologies for criminal purposes in Vienna. Last week, Chernukhin said that most members of the Russian delegation did not receive visas to participate in the session.

"As a result of active consultations, it was still possible to achieve the issuance of two additional visas for Russian delegates," Chernukhin said, adding that visas were issued for a representative of the Prosecutor General's Office and a representative of the Investigative Committee.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Vienna Austria April Criminals

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs announces working hours during Eid A ..

Dubai Customs announces working hours during Eid Al-Fitr

7 minutes ago
 TAQA Group completes US$1.5 billion dual tranche 5 ..

TAQA Group completes US$1.5 billion dual tranche 5-year and 10-year bond offerin ..

2 hours ago
 Landslide in Pakistan buries trucks, kills at leas ..

Landslide in Pakistan buries trucks, kills at least two people

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Eswatini Senate discuss ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Eswatini Senate discuss bilateral cooperation

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.