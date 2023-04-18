Vienna Issues 2 More Visas to Russian Delegation After Start of UN Meeting - Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Austria has eventually issued two additional visas to the Russian delegation after the start of a UN special committee session, Ernest Chernukhin, the deputy head of the Russian mission to Vienna, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

From April 11-21, Russia is taking part in the meeting of the fifth session of the UN Ad Hoc Committee on developing a convention to counter the use of information and communications technologies for criminal purposes in Vienna. Last week, Chernukhin said that most members of the Russian delegation did not receive visas to participate in the session.

"As a result of active consultations, it was still possible to achieve the issuance of two additional visas for Russian delegates," Chernukhin said, adding that visas were issued for a representative of the Prosecutor General's Office and a representative of the Investigative Committee.