Vienna JCPOA Talks Delayed as Europe Delegation Member Infected With COVID-19 - Tehran

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Nuclear deal talks between Iran and the P4+1 group set for tomorrow in the Austrian capital of Vienna were postponed until Thursday, as a member of the European Union delegation was diagnosed with COVID-19, Iranian media reported, citing Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

According to Iranian media reports, Araghchi announced "the postponement of the talks session scheduled to take place tomorrow in Vienna until Thursday, as a member of the European Union delegation was infected with the coronavirus."

It came shortly after Tehran revealed the start of 60-percent uranium enrichment.