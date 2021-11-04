(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The resumption of negotiations on the restoration of the nuclear deal with Iran opens the way for lifting US sanctions and Tehran's return to fulfilling its obligations, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said Iran would return to talks in Vienna to re-establish the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and lift "unlawful & inhumane" US sanctions on November 29. Following the decision by Iran, the US State Department announced that Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley would head the US delegation to the next round of talks on the Iran nuclear deal in late November.

"The Vienna Talks on restoration of JCPOA will resume on November 29. This long-awaited collective decision opens the way to US sanctions lifting and return of Iran to full implementation of nuclear provisions of 2015 deal," Ulyanov said on Twitter.

In 2015, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union, and Iran signed a JCPOA. The deal involved lifting sanctions in exchange for limiting Iran's nuclear program as a guarantor of Tehran's non-receipt of nuclear weapons. In 2018, then-US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal and reimposed tough sanctions against Tehran. In response, Iran announced a phased reduction in its obligations under the agreement, abandoning restrictions on nuclear research, centrifuges and the level of uranium enrichment.

Negotiations to restore the JCPOA and to lift the US sanctions from Iran are held in Vienna. The sixth round ended on June 20. However, in connection with the new sanctions that Washington has imposed against a number of Iranian officials, Tehran stated that it is ready to conduct a dialogue with the US only if they demonstrate their goodwill, not in words, but in their actions.