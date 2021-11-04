UrduPoint.com

Vienna JCPOA Talks Resumption Opens Way To Lift US Sanctions - Russia's Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 02:00 AM

Vienna JCPOA Talks Resumption Opens Way to Lift US Sanctions - Russia's Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The resumption of negotiations on the restoration of the nuclear deal with Iran opens the way for lifting US sanctions and Tehran's return to fulfilling its obligations, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said Iran would return to talks in Vienna to re-establish the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and lift "unlawful & inhumane" US sanctions on November 29. Following the decision by Iran, the US State Department announced that Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley would head the US delegation to the next round of talks on the Iran nuclear deal in late November.

"The Vienna Talks on restoration of JCPOA will resume on November 29. This long-awaited collective decision opens the way to US sanctions lifting and return of Iran to full implementation of nuclear provisions of 2015 deal," Ulyanov said on Twitter.

In 2015, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union, and Iran signed a JCPOA. The deal involved lifting sanctions in exchange for limiting Iran's nuclear program as a guarantor of Tehran's non-receipt of nuclear weapons. In 2018, then-US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal and reimposed tough sanctions against Tehran. In response, Iran announced a phased reduction in its obligations under the agreement, abandoning restrictions on nuclear research, centrifuges and the level of uranium enrichment.

Negotiations to restore the JCPOA and to lift the US sanctions from Iran are held in Vienna. The sixth round ended on June 20. However, in connection with the new sanctions that Washington has imposed against a number of Iranian officials, Tehran stated that it is ready to conduct a dialogue with the US only if they demonstrate their goodwill, not in words, but in their actions.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Russia China Washington Twitter Nuclear France European Union Trump Vienna Tehran United Kingdom United States June November 2015 2018 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Florence's Uffizi gallery highlights plight of aci ..

Florence's Uffizi gallery highlights plight of acid victims

1 hour ago
 India v Afghanistan T20 World Cup scoreboard

India v Afghanistan T20 World Cup scoreboard

1 hour ago
 Greenpeace Slams Canberra for Using 'Bullying Tact ..

Greenpeace Slams Canberra for Using 'Bullying Tactics' to Obstruct Climate Regio ..

1 hour ago
 Car Bombing Kills 2, Injures 5 in Eastern Afghanis ..

Car Bombing Kills 2, Injures 5 in Eastern Afghanistan - Source

2 hours ago
 CM GB directs officials to utilize alternative ene ..

CM GB directs officials to utilize alternative energy sources to minimize loadsh ..

2 hours ago
 King, Queen of the Netherlands visit high tech str ..

King, Queen of the Netherlands visit high tech strawberry farm in Al Ain

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.