Vienna Mayor Confirms Over Dozen Injured in Attacks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig has confirmed that there are 15 injured, all hospitalized, following attacks in the Austrian capital.

"In total, 15 people have been hospitalized, seven of them sustained serious injuries," Ludwig said on ORF 1 TV, wishing the injured a swift recovery.

Earlier, Austrian Interior Ministry spokesperson Harald Soros said on ORF 1 tv that at least one person was killed and several others, including one police officer, were seriously injured in the Monday attacks in Vienna, carried out at six different locations.

The Austrian OE24 broadcaster reported that four attackers had been detained in central Vienna, but this information has not been confirmed by Interior Minister Karl Nehammer.

Nehammer said on ORF 1 TV late on Monday that several people carried out a shooting at a synagogue in central Vienna, adding that there were multiple injuries and probably deaths. According to the interior minister, the shooting is believed to be a terrorist attack, but it has not yet been officially designated as such.