UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vienna Mayor Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Until May 2

Faizan Hashmi 59 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 12:40 AM

Vienna Mayor Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Until May 2

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The Austrian capital region is extending tough coronavirus restrictions until May 2 due to the critical situation in hospitals, Vienna mayor and governor Michael Ludwig said on Monday.

Vienna went into a six-day strict lockdown from April 1, but has since extended it twice, as the number of intensive care patients has held steady.

"I want to extend protective measures for Vienna residents until May 2," Ludwig told reporters.

Schools, the mayor added, will do remote learning until April 25.

The state of Lower Austria has followed suit and similarly extended the restrictions until May 2.

From April 1, the Austrian government introduced a fourth harsh lockdown in three eastern regions ” Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland ” due to the spread of the UK coronavirus variant and the strain on local hospitals.

Related Topics

Governor Vienna Austria United Kingdom April May From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Ramadan greetings with ..

9 minutes ago

Fencing fans&#039; attention turns to UAE as 2022 ..

39 minutes ago

Protests erupt in different cities after detention ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders, peopl ..

2 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moham ..

2 hours ago

Rulers congratulate President, VP, Abu Dhabi Crown ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.