Vienna Mayor Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Until May 2

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The Austrian capital region is extending tough coronavirus restrictions until May 2 due to the critical situation in hospitals, Vienna mayor and governor Michael Ludwig said on Monday.

Vienna went into a six-day strict lockdown from April 1, but has since extended it twice, as the number of intensive care patients has held steady.

"I want to extend protective measures for Vienna residents until May 2," Ludwig told reporters.

Schools, the mayor added, will do remote learning until April 25.

The state of Lower Austria has followed suit and similarly extended the restrictions until May 2.

From April 1, the Austrian government introduced a fourth harsh lockdown in three eastern regions ” Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland ” due to the spread of the UK coronavirus variant and the strain on local hospitals.