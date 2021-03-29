Vienna Mayor Extends Easter Lockdown Until April 11

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Vienna will go into a strict lockdown from April 1-11 to reduce pressure on hospitals treating coronavirus patients from across Austria, the capital's mayor said on Monday.

All businesses, except for food stores and pharmacies, were to shut down in Vienna and two other Austrian states from April 1-6 to limit the spread of the virus during Easter holidays.

"The Easter rest will be extended until April 11 because Vienna's hospitals are treating patients from other states," Mayor Michael Ludwig told a news briefing.

Ludwig said the situation in intensive care units remained "very serious." He did not rule out extending the strict lockdown again to prevent the virus from mutating to the point when it becomes impervious to vaccines.