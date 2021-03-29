UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vienna Mayor Extends Easter Lockdown Until April 11

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 10:40 PM

Vienna Mayor Extends Easter Lockdown Until April 11

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Vienna will go into a strict lockdown from April 1-11 to reduce pressure on hospitals treating coronavirus patients from across Austria, the capital's mayor said on Monday.

All businesses, except for food stores and pharmacies, were to shut down in Vienna and two other Austrian states from April 1-6 to limit the spread of the virus during Easter holidays.

"The Easter rest will be extended until April 11 because Vienna's hospitals are treating patients from other states," Mayor Michael Ludwig told a news briefing.

Ludwig said the situation in intensive care units remained "very serious." He did not rule out extending the strict lockdown again to prevent the virus from mutating to the point when it becomes impervious to vaccines.

Related Topics

Holidays Vienna Austria April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 14th edition of Art Dubai

2 minutes ago

SEWA announces electronic transformation in provid ..

32 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, French Ambassador discuss academic ..

32 minutes ago

‘The Future is Proud of Our Health’ initiative ..

1 hour ago

Aldar unveils AED 500m re-development plan to rede ..

2 hours ago

UAE supports Syrian people with USD 30 million at ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.