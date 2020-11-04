Vienna Mayor Praises 2 Ethnic Turks for Saving Police Officer Injured in Terrorist Attack

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The mayor of the Austrian capital, Michael Ludwig, on Wednesday said that he had met with two migrants who saved a police officer injured during the recent terrorist attack in Vienna and expressed pride in their actions.

On Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that two ethnic Turks, Recep Tayyip Gultekin and Mikail Ozer, helped an Austrian police officer and two other people injured during the attack in Vienna.

"Terror will always destabilize democracy and inflict physical and mental wounds on people. A strong society is against this. Yesterday, I met with two citizens of Turkish origin who risked their lives to save a police officer.

I am especially proud of this, as it shows the cohesion of the city, no matter where we come from," Ludwig wrote on Facebook.

According to Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer, the police officer has successfully undergone surgery and is recovering now.

On Monday night, six different locations in the Austrian capital of Vienna were subjected to shooting attacks. As a result, five people were killed ” including the gunman ” and 22 others injured. The Austrian Interior Ministry said that the attacker was a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia).