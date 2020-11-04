UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vienna Mayor Praises 2 Ethnic Turks For Saving Police Officer Injured In Terrorist Attack

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 11:00 PM

Vienna Mayor Praises 2 Ethnic Turks for Saving Police Officer Injured in Terrorist Attack

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The mayor of the Austrian capital, Michael Ludwig, on Wednesday said that he had met with two migrants who saved a police officer injured during the recent terrorist attack in Vienna and expressed pride in their actions.

On Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that two ethnic Turks, Recep Tayyip Gultekin and Mikail Ozer, helped an Austrian police officer and two other people injured during the attack in Vienna.

"Terror will always destabilize democracy and inflict physical and mental wounds on people. A strong society is against this. Yesterday, I met with two citizens of Turkish origin who risked their lives to save a police officer.

I am especially proud of this, as it shows the cohesion of the city, no matter where we come from," Ludwig wrote on Facebook.

According to Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer, the police officer has successfully undergone surgery and is recovering now.

On Monday night, six different locations in the Austrian capital of Vienna were subjected to shooting attacks. As a result, five people were killed ” including the gunman ” and 22 others injured. The Austrian Interior Ministry said that the attacker was a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Police Interior Ministry Russia Interior Minister Democracy Facebook Vienna From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President discuss frat ..

16 minutes ago

Wellens wins 14th stage of Vuelta as Roglic keeps ..

3 minutes ago

Seha hosts Breastfeeding Week at select healthcare ..

31 minutes ago

Some 240,000 Ballots Left to Be Counted in US Stat ..

3 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia issues labor reforms for expats worki ..

3 minutes ago

Much of Portugal enters new partial lockdown

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.