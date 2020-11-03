UrduPoint.com
Vienna Mayor Praises Police's Swift Response To Terrorist Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 08:23 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The police response to the terrorist attack in Vienna on Monday evening was very swift, with the first squads arriving a few minutes after the alert, Mayor Michael Ludwig said at a press conference.

"The sad results show that we can act very quickly in an emergency. The police arrived at the scene within a few minutes and were able to neutralize the criminal. The rescue services were also very quickly on the spot," Ludwig said.

He added that 150 police crews had taken part in the special operation to capture possible accomplices of the terrorist.

