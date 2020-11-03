Vienna Mayor Says Authorities Received No Signals About Preparation of Terrorist Attack

The authorities of Vienna did not receive any signals about preparation of the terrorist attack, Mayor Michael Ludwig said at a press conference

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The authorities of Vienna did not receive any signals about preparation of the terrorist attack, Mayor Michael Ludwig said at a press conference.

"I do not know anything about the receipt of such signals," he said, answering whether the city authorities had been informed by national or international intelligence agencies that such a crime was being prepared.

It is not known whether the previously convicted terrorist who killed four people was under surveillance, Ludwig said.

"I don't know this. But you said correctly, he [the terrorist] was previously convicted, including because of sympathies for the Islamic State [IS, a terrorist group banned in Russia]. He also showed readiness to participate in hostilities in Syria," the mayor said.

He added that police action against a previously convicted terrorist "will certainly be a topic of discussion in the future."