UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vienna Mayor Says Authorities Received No Signals About Preparation Of Terrorist Attack

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 08:50 PM

Vienna Mayor Says Authorities Received No Signals About Preparation of Terrorist Attack

The authorities of Vienna did not receive any signals about preparation of the terrorist attack, Mayor Michael Ludwig said at a press conference

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The authorities of Vienna did not receive any signals about preparation of the terrorist attack, Mayor Michael Ludwig said at a press conference.

"I do not know anything about the receipt of such signals," he said, answering whether the city authorities had been informed by national or international intelligence agencies that such a crime was being prepared.

It is not known whether the previously convicted terrorist who killed four people was under surveillance, Ludwig said.

"I don't know this. But you said correctly, he [the terrorist] was previously convicted, including because of sympathies for the Islamic State [IS, a terrorist group banned in Russia]. He also showed readiness to participate in hostilities in Syria," the mayor said.

He added that police action against a previously convicted terrorist "will certainly be a topic of discussion in the future."

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Police Syria Vienna

Recent Stories

OIC resolutely condemns terror attack in Vienna

7 minutes ago

Trump Adviser Warns US Entering 'Most Dangerous' C ..

2 minutes ago

ICAP elects office bearers for 2020-21

2 minutes ago

Parliamentarians asked to fulfill assets' submissi ..

2 minutes ago

The cat is out of the bag as Rana Sanaullah demand ..

2 minutes ago

Argentine President Invites Russia to Join Infrast ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.