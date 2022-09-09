UrduPoint.com

Vienna Not Excluding Possibility Of Gradual Lifting Of EU Sanctions On Russia - Official

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2022 | 12:50 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Austria does not exclude the possibility of the gradual lifting of EU sanctions against Russia, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday.

"I really hope that at some point we will return to the point where diplomacy can succeed," Schallenberg said in an interview with the Wiener Zeitung newspaper when asked whether he considers it possible to gradually lift sanctions in the event of reciprocal steps from Moscow.

If diplomacy becomes the dominant force, Vienna is ready to become venue for negotiators, he added.

