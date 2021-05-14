Vienna Police Ban Entry to District Hosting Israeli Embassy Due to Tensions in Middle East

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The Provincial Police Directorate in Vienna, Austria, on Friday banned entry to a district where the Israeli Embassy is situated due to safety concerns as violence on the border between Israel and Gaza Strip continues.

According to a police directive, the area of the Israeli Embassy in Vienna poses a potential threat to the life and health of people, as well as to property and the environment due to the renewed Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"The Vienna State Police Department, as a security agency, imposes a ban on entering and staying in a dangerous area, and failure to comply with this requirement is an administrative offense," the statement read, adding that the measure is effective indefinitely starting Friday.

According to the police, in case of non-compliance with the order, the violator will face a fine.

The conflict, which started earlier this week following the clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police from May 7-10 in two locations of East Jerusalem at once - near the Temple Mount and in the Sheikh Jarrah quarter - led to the worst regional hostilities in recent years. Palestinian militants have launched some 1,750 rockets toward Israel. In response, Israel has fired retaliatory strikes against Gaza.