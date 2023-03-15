Vienna Police Boost Security Measures Amid Terrorist Attack Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Vienna police said on Wednesday law enforcement units were deployed in important areas of the city as a security measure amid reports about the preparation of a terrorist attack by an Islamist group.

"Our intelligence services have reason to believe that an assault with an islamistic motive is planned to be carried out in Vienna," the police tweeted.

The police also said that they made a decision to strengthen surveillance and protection of sensitive places and facilities in Vienna. Police officers are on duty in public places.

"You'll encounter a larger number of police forces with special equipment in the entire city area.

There is a non-specific threat of an assault against churches," the police added.

The duration of these heightened measures cannot be determined yet, according to the police. If there is a specific danger in a certain area, the residents of the city will be warned through all available channels, the police said.

Law enforcement officers also asked local residents not to spread rumors and not to share photos and videos of the police work, since they may "support potential perpetrators" and endanger the forces on the ground.