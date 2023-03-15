UrduPoint.com

Vienna Police Boost Security Measures Amid Terrorist Attack Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Vienna Police Boost Security Measures Amid Terrorist Attack Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Vienna police said on Wednesday law enforcement units were deployed in important areas of the city as a security measure amid reports about the preparation of a terrorist attack by an Islamist group.

"Our intelligence services have reason to believe that an assault with an islamistic motive is planned to be carried out in Vienna," the police tweeted.

The police also said that they made a decision to strengthen surveillance and protection of sensitive places and facilities in Vienna. Police officers are on duty in public places.

"You'll encounter a larger number of police forces with special equipment in the entire city area.

There is a non-specific threat of an assault against churches," the police added.

The duration of these heightened measures cannot be determined yet, according to the police. If there is a specific danger in a certain area, the residents of the city will be warned through all available channels, the police said.

Law enforcement officers also asked local residents not to spread rumors and not to share photos and videos of the police work, since they may "support potential perpetrators" and endanger the forces on the ground.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Police Vienna May All Share

Recent Stories

UAE President receives President of North Macedoni ..

UAE President receives President of North Macedonia

37 minutes ago
 LHC bars police from operation in Zaman Park to ar ..

LHC bars police from operation in Zaman Park to arrest Imran Khan

49 minutes ago
 Experts explore intersection between reality and M ..

Experts explore intersection between reality and Metaverse via robotics

2 hours ago
 SDG11 City Insights Report informs next steps towa ..

SDG11 City Insights Report informs next steps toward establishing sustainable ci ..

2 hours ago
 NHRI participates in Global Alliance of National H ..

NHRI participates in Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions meeti ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Service Day: Enhancing User Experience Across ..

Vivo Service Day: Enhancing User Experience Across Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.