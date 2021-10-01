UrduPoint.com

Vienna Police Conduct Operation Due To Bomb Threat At Belarusian Embassy - Reports

The Vienna Police Department carried out an operation in connection with "a threat of explosion" at the Belarusian embassy building, Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported on Friday

According to the newspaper, the reason for the operation was a bomb threat to the diplomatic mission building in the district of Penzing. The police noted that the operation had been going on since noon.

Residents of the neighboring buildings were asked to leave their homes temporarily.

It was not specified from whom and how the information about the threat was received.

After searching the building, the Vienna police did not find any explosive devices, and all measures have been withdrawn.

The police stated that further investigation would be conducted by the Vienna Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism.

