Vienna Police Confirm Reports About Shooting In City, Several People Injured

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 01:20 AM

Vienna Police Confirm Reports About Shooting in City, Several People Injured

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The Vienna police confirmed information about the shooting in the city center and reported several injuries after media reports of an attack on a synagogue in the center of the Austrian capital.

"Shots fired in the Inner City district - there are persons injured - KEEP AWAY from all public places or public Transport - don't share any Videos or Fotos," the Vienna police said on Twitter.

"There is a larger police operation going on in the 1st district of Vienna (Inner City area). Officers are on site and check the Situation. We keep you posted on the matter," they added.

More Stories From World

