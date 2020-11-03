UrduPoint.com
Vienna Police Looking For Three Suspects Following Attacks - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 04:20 AM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Vienna police are looking for three criminals who are on the run after the attacks in the Austrian capital, the OE24 broadcaster reports.

Earlier, OE24 said that police in Vienna had detained four terrorists on Graben Street, not far from the synagogue where a shooting was carried out on Monday evening.

Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on ORF 1 tv that he could not immediately confirm this information. Nehammer did say that a search for the attackers continues.

Austrian Interior Ministry spokesperson Harald Soros said on ORF 1 TV that at least one person was killed and several others, including one police officer, were seriously injured in the Monday attacks in Vienna, carried out at six different locations.

Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig has confirmed that there are 15 injured, all hospitalized, following attacks in the Austrian capital.

