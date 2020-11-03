Vienna Police Urge Shooting Eyewitnesses to Upload Incident Footage to Their Server

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The Vienna police urged eyewitnesses of the shooting incident in the center of the city to upload their videos to police server instead of sharing it on social media.

"If you have footage of any kind of the shooting incident in the inner city of Vienna - please upload it on this link - DON'T share it on social media! This way you can support us! https://upload.bmi.gv.at," the statement says.