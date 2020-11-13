Vienna Prosecutors Launch Cases Against 21 Defendants in November 2 Terrorist Attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Vienna prosecutor's office has filed charges against 21 defendants, suspected of being accomplices of the jihadist, who conducted deadly shooting in the Austrian capital on November 2, Nina Bussek, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office, said on Friday.

"A special group [for the investigation of terrorist acts] is currently pursuing the case against 21 identified suspects. The defendants are aged between 16 and 28 years old. The investigation related to unidentified criminals is also underway," Bussek said at a press conference.

According to her, police conducted searches at their places of residence and confiscated data carriers and mobile phones.

Austrian authorities previously said that most of those detained in connection with the terrorist attack were Austrian citizens, but there were also people from the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, North Macedonia and Bangladesh.

On November 2, multiple shootings took place in Vienna, resulting in the death of four people and 22 injured. The gunman was later identified to be an Austrian native of ethnic Albanian descent and a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia).